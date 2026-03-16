Indian Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles, J&K Police Rescue 214 Stranded Tourists, Locals from JK's Snowbound Sinthan Pass

New Delhi: In a major rescue operation amid relentless snowfall and poor visibility, troops of the Indian Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles along with Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued more than 200 stranded passengers from the snowbound Sinthan Pass in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district late at night.

Officials said the operation was launched after several vehicles carrying tourists and local civilians got stuck on the high-altitude pass following heavy snowfall that made the road extremely slippery and reduced visibility to almost zero.

As information about the stranded passengers reached authorities, teams of 19 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation despite harsh weather conditions and treacherous terrain.

The joint teams carefully guided vehicles and evacuated passengers from the vulnerable stretch of the road.

During the operation, a total of 214 people, including tourists and local residents, were safely rescued and moved to safer locations. Many of the passengers had been stranded for hours due to continuous heavy snowfall and worsening road conditions.

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Officials said the operation continued for several hours as rescuers braved freezing temperatures, slippery roads and intermittent snowfall to ensure that every stranded person was brought to safety.

Authorities added that the swift coordination between the Army and the police helped avert any untoward incident in the mountainous area, which often witnesses sudden weather changes and road blockades during winter.

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