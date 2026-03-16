Updated 16 March 2026 at 11:50 IST
PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Next of Kin After Fire in SCB Medical College ICU Claims 10 Lives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of each of the 10 deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured after a fire broke out at the SCB Medical College and Hospital ICU in Cuttack, Odisha.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announces an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 for those injured, following the fire incident at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed grief over the tragedy and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.
“The mishap at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, is deeply painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,' he said.
10 patients die in ICU fire
The announcement came after a major fire broke out in the Trauma Care Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital early Monday morning.
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According to reports, 10 patients admitted to the ICU lost their lives in the blaze, and at least 11 hospital staff members were injured during rescue operations.
Initial reports said the fire erupted on the first floor of the Trauma Care ICU in the hospital’s Emergency Department at around 2:30 am.
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Soon after the incident was reported, firefighters rushed to the spot. The hospital’s own fire brigade began the initial firefighting effort, and three additional fire engines were later deployed to bring the flames under control.
Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
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Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 11:44 IST