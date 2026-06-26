Indian Army’s Siachen Base Camp to be connected to Power grid for first time by September 2026

Siachen Base Camp, the gateway to the world's highest and coldest battlefield, situated at an altitude of 12,000 feet, is set to have uninterrupted power supply from Nubra up to Siachen Base Camp, reducing the dependence on diesel generators for electricity. With completion of three major power transmission projects, strategically significant areas like Zanskar, Nubra and Siachen Base Camp will be connected to power grid by September-end this year.

Official data released by Lok Bhawan Ladakh said that these projects include the construction of a 189-kilometre-long 220 KV transmission line from Drass to Padum and a 79-kilometre-long 220 KV transmission line from Phyang to Disket. The sanctioned cost of the projects stands at Rs 1,925 crore and remote and strategic areas such as Siachen and Padum will be electrified round-the-clock.

These projects are being implemented under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) and will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to Zanskar and Nubra up to Siachen Base Camp, reducing the dependence on diesel generators for electricity. With this achievement, six out of the seven districts in Ladakh, barring Changthang, will be connected to power grid.

Ladakh Lt. Governor VK Saxena was recently briefed about the status of these power infrastructure projects by the Chairman and Managing Director, REC Limited, and Joint Secretary (Transmission), Ministry of Power, Government of India, in a review meeting.

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L-G Saxena underscored the critical importance of completing all projects within the stipulated timelines to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to every part of Ladakh, particularly its remote and border areas. The Lieutenant Governor was informed that several strategically important regions, including Nubra, Changthang and Zanskar, are presently not connected to the national power grid and continue to depend on limited local generation sources.

Lok Bhawan said, “In Zanskar, four substations will be established to ensure that electricity reaches all parts of the valley. Similarly, two substations at Siachen Base Camp and Partapur will be constructed in Nubra. In Changthang, eight substations are proposed under the 66 KV transmission network, including Durbuk, Phobrang, Chushul, Mudh-Nyoma, Korzok, Hanle, Koyul and Chumathang, which will substantially improve power accessibility across the vast high-altitude plateau”.