Indian Climber Subrata Ghosh Dies on Mount Everest: 'He Refused to Descend'

A 45-year-old Indian climber, Subrata Ghosh, died near the Hillary Step while descending Mount Everest on Thursday, after successfully reaching the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) summit. Reports suggest he allegedly refused to descend after summiting the world’s highest peak after suffering from altitude sickness.

“He refused to descend from below the Hillary Step,” said Bodhraj Bhandari of Nepal’s Snowy Horizon Treks and Expedition, the organizing company, as reported by Reuters.

According to reports, Ghosh reached the summit at around 2 p.m.

Efforts are currently underway to bring his body down to base camp. He reportedly became exhausted during the descent and showed signs of altitude sickness, which rendered him unable to continue.

The Hillary Step is located in the "death zone" — an area above 8,000 metres (26,250 feet) between the South Col and the summit, where the oxygen level is insufficient to sustain human life for long.

Ghosh’s guide, Champal Tamang, reported the incident after returning to Camp IV.

Ghosh, a resident of West Bengal, was part of the Krishnanagar–Snowy Everest Expedition 2025. He was a teacher by profession.

Following the news, his partner Rumpa Das was reported to be physically unstable due to the shock.

This tragedy follows the death of another climber, 45-year-old Filipino mountaineer Philipp II Santiago, who died at Camp IV while preparing for his summit push on May 14.

Commenting on the incident, Samir Guha, Subrata Ghosh’s brother-in-law, said: “They were on a family trip. My sister and niece are safe. My brother-in-law has died. They have left from there and will reach Kolkata tonight.”

Ghosh and Santiago are the first reported fatalities on Mount Everest during the current March–May climbing season.