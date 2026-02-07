Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket, Seizes Three Vessels Off Mumbai Coast

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) busted an international oil smuggling racket on February 6, 2026, following an intelligence-led operation centred on an intricate sea–air network operating in the Arabian Sea.

According to officials, the vessels involved had devised a method to smuggle large volumes of cheap oil and oil-based cargo sourced from conflict-ridden countries. The smuggled fuel was transferred mid-sea to motor tankers in international waters, enabling the syndicate to evade regulatory oversight and profit from illegal trade.

The smuggling syndicate consisted of a network of handlers operating from multiple countries, who coordinated the sale, logistics and transfer of cargo between sea-going vessels. These handlers facilitated rendezvous points and cargo movements far from coastal monitoring zones.

As part of the operation, three vessels were intercepted by Indian Coast Guard ships about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai on February 5, 2026. Specialist boarding teams conducted sustained rummaging operations onboard the suspect vessels.

During the inspection, Coast Guard personnel corroborated electronic data, examined ship documents, verified cargo-related records and interrogated crew members. Based on the evidence collected, the ICG established the complete chain of events and the modus operandi employed by the smugglers.

The vessels were subsequently detained for further investigation. Officials said the operation highlights the Coast Guard’s continued vigilance against transnational maritime crimes, including fuel smuggling, and its role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional members of the international network and trace the financial and logistical links involved in the racket.