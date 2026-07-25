Indian Coast Guard Rescues 170 In Flood-Hit Daman, DNH & South Gujarat As Rain Batters Region

New Delhi: Braving incessant rainfall, raging floodwaters and extremely challenging conditions, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been at the forefront of extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations across Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and South Gujarat.

The Indian Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) and helicopters have rescued 170 stranded persons through 11 rescue operations conducted since the midnight of July 22, a release said.

ICG Disaster Relief Teams carried out relentless, round-the-clock rescue missions by wading through submerged terrain, navigating flood-affected areas and reaching locations rendered inaccessible by road. Coast Guard helicopters complemented the efforts through timely aerial evacuations of stranded civilians from isolated and severely inundated areas.

As per the release, the operations commenced with the rescue of five stranded persons from Khanvel, Silvassa during the night of July 22 and 23, followed by the rescue of three fishermen trapped along the flooded riverbank at Kadaiya Coastal Area. In one of the largest operations, 60 persons stranded in the flood-affected Welspun Industrial Area, where road connectivity had been completely severed, were safely evacuated during the night of July 23 and 24.

Advertisement

Further rescue missions included the evacuation of seven persons from a bus stranded in floodwaters near Aero Fibre Pvt Ltd, rescue of ten persons from Dongri, and helicopter evacuation of four stranded persons from the Valsad-Pardi area.

Eight more persons were rescued from the Reliance Industries area during overnight operations.

Advertisement

In another significant mission, ten persons stranded in the Avadh Society area were rescued, including a nine-month pregnant woman and a woman suffering from respiratory distress. On July 24, two Indian Coast Guard helicopters successfully airlifted 33 stranded persons from Mendar Village in Navsari district, including an individual experiencing severe chest pain, ensuring timely medical assistance.