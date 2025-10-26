'Indian Coffee Is Loved By the World, I Have Been Told...': PM Modi's Coffee Charcha In Mann Ki Baat | Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed India’s flourishing coffee culture in Sunday’s 127th “Mann Ki Baat” radio program. He emphasized how coffee grown across India is becoming popular worldwide.

"You all know about my association with tea, but today I thought, why not discuss coffee in Mann Ki Baat?," the prime minister said during the programme.

He spoke about coffee grown in Odisha's Koraput and how the residents in the region have take pleasure in coffee plantation.

“According to what I've been informed, Koraput coffee tastes fantastic, and in addition to that, growing coffee helps people. Some people in Koraput are growing coffee out of pure passion," PM Modi said.

PM Modi praised the efforts being taken to grow coffee in various parts of the country and said, “Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world."

“That's why coffee lovers say: India’s coffee is coffee at its finest. It is brewed in India and loved by the World. Be it Chikmagalur, Coorg and Hassan in Karnataka; the areas of Pulney, Shevaroy, Nilgiri and Annamalai in Tamil Nadu; the Biligiri region on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border; or the areas of Wayanad, Travancore and Malabar in Kerala - the diversity of Indian coffee is truly remarkable. I have been told that our North-East is also progressing in coffee cultivation,” he added.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme in which he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.