Indian Diaspora Holds Pro-Modi Counter-Protest in London as Delhi Sees Tiranga Rally Detentions

London: Members of the Indian diaspora in London staged a counter-protest in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time), opposing demonstrations by the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and other like-minded groups outside the Indian High Commission.

Meanwhile, in India, protesters took out a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place amid heightened security on Friday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters also gathered to stage a Tiranga rally, directing their protest against the Election Commission over alleged institutional irregularities.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke had called upon people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 to hoist the Tricolour under the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally.

Delhi Police detained around 150 demonstrators during protests in central Delhi, officials said. Among those detained was Dipke, who was taken into custody while leaving the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande, ahead of the proposed rally.

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A police official informed Dipke during the arrest, stating, “We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained.”

Authorities served two separate notices on Dipke citing legal restrictions. The first notice, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), cited restrictions on public assembly in the New Delhi district and prohibited him from visiting Central Park.

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The second was a bond violation notice issued by the South-West Delhi district, referring to earlier preventive action involving Dipke, Ashutosh and Saurav. The trio had previously been detained at the airport and produced before a court. They are now alleged to have violated a one-year undertaking to maintain public peace.

Delhi Police also detained workers of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Left parties who were protesting near Mandi House, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders criticised the detention of CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke.

Questioning Delhi Police action, Banerjee said on X, "Abhijeet Dipke has been detained for holding the Indian National Flag. Let that sink in. In Independent India, our youth are being detained for peacefully asserting their democratic rights."

Calling the action an “undeclared emergency”, she further said, "A government that fears dissent is now trying to intimidate an entire generation into silence. This is the conduct of a fascist regime that cannot tolerate a voice it cannot control. Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Saurav — you represent the courage, conscience and aspirations of India’s youth. You cannot silence an entire generation by suppressing its voice,” she said, adding that she stood firmly with them. WAKE UP, INDIA! The fight for democracy, freedom and the right to dissent will continue."

AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X, “This is nothing but outright dictatorship. Is it a crime to hoist the tricolour? Abhijeet's arrest shows how much Modi ji fears them."

Reacting to the detention, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X wrote, “Today is the day of ‘Ekaranga’ versus ‘Tiranga’.”

During an AAP protest march in the national capital, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, holding the national flag, criticised the Centre over the extensive security deployment and questioned why authorities were restricting citizens from unfurling the Tricolour.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj drew parallels with India's freedom struggle while condemning administrative restrictions, including the temporary closure of Central Park in Connaught Place.

"It is sheer madness that they are saying we cannot unfurl the Tricolour in India! Why can’t we unfurl it? Are we doing anything wrong? And wasn't this the very struggle fought against the British? The British said the British flag would be hoisted; Indians insisted that we would hoist our own Tricolour. So today we are unfurling it, and we are unfurling it right in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan!" Bharadwaj said.

Targeting the Centre over the scale of security mobilisation, the AAP leader questioned the deployment of thousands of personnel to prevent demonstrations involving the national flag.

"Just think about it—has security ever been increased in this country just to stop the Tricolour? When the youth of this country is simply saying, 'We want to hoist the Tricolour,' you bring in 50,000 security personnel! You even shut down Central Park! What sense does that make? This is pure foolishness!" he added.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji said, "Given what is currently unfolding in the country, everyone seems to be in a mood to protest. The BJP government came to power in 2014, was given another mandate in 2019, and then again in 2024. Yet, the situation has not improved. This has led to widespread disappointment and despair across all sections of society."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police teams reached the residence where CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke was staying in the national capital.

In the presence of a Delhi Police official, Dipke was served a notice which stated that Section 163 of the BNS was in force around the Connaught Place area.

The notice further stated that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had not granted permission for the proposed Tiranga Yatra on Friday. It warned that proceeding with the rally in Connaught Place without permission would be considered a violation of the restrictions and could invite legal action.

Dipke was also informed that waving the Tiranga was not against the law, but staging an unpermitted march and gathering a crowd would be a violation of restrictions, and the Police would take legal action. Dipke was also informed about the restrictions on treating the national flag with due respect in accordance with the Flag Code.

Police said an appeal had been made on social media to gather at Connaught Place at 5 PM, despite no legal permission having been obtained for the proposed demonstration.

According to the notice, Connaught Place is a busy commercial hub with limited entry and exit routes, raising concerns about crowd management and emergency evacuation. Police also apprehended that the gathering could disrupt business activities and affect the livelihoods of traders and employees in the area.

The notice highlighted the presence of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, which connects the Blue and Yellow lines and sees an average daily footfall of around 200,000 passengers. Police warned that an increase in crowds could lead to congestion, disorder and the risk of a stampede.

Police further cited the potential impact on traffic in central Delhi, access to hospitals and emergency services, and security concerns arising from Connaught Place's proximity to Parliament, the Central Secretariat and diplomatic areas.

The notice also referred to previous demonstrations by the Cockroach Janata Party, alleging violations of permission conditions and incidents of violence and damage to public and private property following calls to march towards Parliament.

Citing restrictive orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police warned that violations could invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable laws.

Under Sections 29 to 33 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, the notice directs Dipke not to organise demonstrations, processions or rallies in the area, carry items that could be used as weapons, or use loudspeakers.

Police also referred to the Supreme Court's judgment in the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan vs Union of India case, stating that public demonstrations must be considered in the context of traffic movement, public safety and public order.

The notice also stated that Connaught Place is not a notified site for demonstrations and directed Dipke to comply with the law, adding that demonstrations at designated locations require prior permission.

Meanwhile, rebutting allegations of promoting disorder and pushing back against widespread administrative curbs in the national capital, Dipke had earlier asserted that seeking accountability from those in power is "not anarchy" but the most fundamental expression of a democracy.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Dipke rejected claims that public demonstrations disrupt economic activity, arguing that aggressive administrative crackdowns and sudden logistical blockades inflict actual hardship on the public and traders.