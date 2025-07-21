Indian Diplomacy Must Make the Necessary Manoeuvres as China Launches Mega Dam on Brahmaputra

Beijing: China has officially broken ground on a colossal hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, a move that has intensified concerns in India and Bangladesh over potential disruptions to the Brahmaputra River’s flow. The ceremony, held on Saturday in Nyingchi City, was led by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and attended by top officials from central agencies, state-owned enterprises, engineers, and local representatives, as reported by China’s state-run news agency.

Named the Yarlung Zangbo River Lower Reaches Hydropower Project, the initiative involves building five cascade power stations designed to straighten the river’s natural bends and divert water through tunnels. With a staggering investment of about 1.2 trillion yuan (roughly $167.8 billion), the project is touted as the world’s largest of its kind, expected to generate over 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually – enough to power more than 300 million people. Chinese officials claim the energy will primarily serve external regions while addressing local needs in Tibet, framing it as a boost to clean energy and ecological preservation.

However, the dam’s location near the India-China border, in a seismically active Himalayan gorge where the river makes a dramatic U-turn before entering Arunachal Pradesh as the Brahmaputra, has alarmed downstream nations. India, as a lower riparian state, views the project as a direct threat to its water security, agriculture, and ecosystems.

Complications for India’s Water Security and Ecosystems

The Brahmaputra, a lifeline for millions in India’s northeastern states, could face severe disruptions from the upstream dam. Indian officials worry that China’s control over water releases might alter seasonal flows, leading to unpredictable floods or droughts that devastate agriculture and daily life in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Any reduction in water volume could trap sediments vital for soil fertility, harming floodplains that support farming for communities dependent on the river. Ecologically, the project risks disrupting habitats in biodiversity hotspots like Kaziranga National Park, affecting species such as the one-horned rhinoceros and fish migration patterns.

Strategically, this extends beyond the Northeast to India’s broader water security framework, including vulnerabilities in western states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. While the Brahmaputra flows eastward, experts argue that China’s unilateral actions on transboundary rivers set a precedent that could inspire similar upstream controls elsewhere, straining India’s overall resource management amid climate change. For instance, reduced reliability in eastern rivers might force India to divert resources westward, exacerbating scarcities in arid regions already grappling with groundwater depletion and interstate disputes. The river’s mass significantly enlarges as it enters India, swelling from tributaries and monsoon rains to carry over 30% of the country’s surface water runoff, making any upstream tampering a national security issue.

India’s Cultural and Historical Claims on the Brahmaputra

Beyond strategic concerns, India asserts a deep cultural and historical bond with the Brahmaputra, often called the “Luit” in Assam, symbolising life, identity, and spirituality for northeastern communities. Ancient texts like the Mahabharata reference the river as Lauhitya, dating back to 400 BCE, highlighting its role in early Aryanization and tribal settlements in the valley. Archaeological evidence shows human habitation predating Sanskrit influences, with tribes like the Bodo forming polities along its banks.

Historically, the river facilitated political consolidation, from Ahom kingdoms using its tributaries for military navigation to sacred sites like the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, a key Shakti shrine accessible via water routes. Folklore and religious practices revere it as sacred, with rituals involving its waters for purification and festivals. This cultural heritage underscores India’s claim as a steward of the river, contrasting with China’s upstream developments that overlook these downstream traditions.

Navigating Indo-China Relations: Water Sharing as a Core Issue

As a lower riparian state, India must confront water sharing head-on in normalising relations with China, prioritising it alongside border disputes to foster mutual respect. The absence of a formal treaty – unlike the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan – leaves India reliant on expired memoranda of understanding for hydrological data, suspended since 2022 amid tensions. China’s opacity, evident in past Mekong River impacts causing droughts and floods in Southeast Asia, heightens risks for the Brahmaputra.

To counter this, Indian diplomacy should pursue several manoeuvres:

First, revive and expand the 2006 Expert Level Mechanism into a binding multilateral framework involving Bangladesh, emphasising real-time data sharing and joint environmental impact assessments.

Second, leverage international forums like the UN Watercourses Convention to pressure China toward transparency, highlighting global norms on equitable river use.

Third and most important, invest in domestic resilience through advanced monitoring, alternative water sources, and hydropower in the Northeast to reduce dependency.