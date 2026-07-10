Indian Diplomat in Bangladesh Objects to Misrepresented Map of India at Dhaka Seminar

Dhaka, Bangladesh: An Indian diplomat has lodged a strong objection after an incorrect map of India, showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan, was displayed during a seminar in Bangladesh’s capital city, Dhaka.

Pooja Kumari Jha, Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, promptly raised the issue when the flawed map appeared in a presentation by former Bangladeshi Ambassador Tariq A. Karim. The incident occurred at a foreign affairs seminar organized in Dhaka.

According to reports, Jha stated clearly during the event: “The map of India displayed here is incorrect. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.” Her intervention highlighted India’s firm stance on its territorial integrity and the accurate depiction of its sovereign borders.

The map in question reportedly portrayed the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as belonging to Pakistan, a representation that contradicts India’s official position and international recognition following the 2019 constitutional changes that revoked Article 370 and reorganized the region.

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Following the objection, Tariq A. Karim reportedly clarified that the map was used only for symbolic or illustrative purposes and was not intended to make any political statement.

India has consistently maintained that any depiction suggesting otherwise on maps is unacceptable and has raised such concerns with foreign governments and international forums in the past.

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