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Indian Diplomat Naren Dhar Found Dead at India’s Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh's Chattogram

Dhar, who was in his late 30s and originally from Chandigarh, was found lying in front of a bathroom door. Officials alerted local authorities immediately after the discovery. Police officials have said that preliminary investigations point toward cardiac arrest as the possible cause of death.

Ankita Paul
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Indian Diplomat Naren Dhar Found Dead at India’s Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh's Chattogram
Indian Diplomat Naren Dhar Found Dead at India’s Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh's Chattogram | Image: Social Media

Chattogram, Bangladesh: Indian diplomat Naren Dhar, an Assistant Protocol Officer at India’s Assistant High Commission, was discovered dead inside the mission premises early Tuesday morning, according to reports.

Dhar, who was in his late 30s and originally from Chandigarh, was found on the second floor of the old visa centre building, lying in front of a bathroom door. Officials alerted local authorities immediately after the discovery.

Police officials at the scene have said that preliminary investigations point toward cardiac arrest as the possible cause of death. However, they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination for confirmation. The body has been sent for autopsy as standard procedure.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram are coordinating with Bangladeshi authorities. Further details regarding the incident, including any official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, is awaited.

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Dhar’s sudden demise has come as a shock to colleagues and family members. As an Assistant Protocol Officer, he was involved in facilitating diplomatic engagements and protocol-related duties at the mission.

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 Ankita Paul
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