“Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Consulate in Jeddah Providing Assistance”: PM Modi Expresses Grief on Saudi Bus Accident

Saudi Bus Accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian Umrah pilgrims. In an X post, PM Modi said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance, while Indian officials are also in close contact with the Saudi Arabian authorities.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," the Prime Minister posted. Reportedly, a bus carrying several pilgrims from Hyderabad caught fire on its way from Mecca to Medinah.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that he was "deeply shocked" by the bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, that involved several Indian pilgrims on Umrah. In a post on X, he said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending "fullest support" to all affected families.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Following the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah announced that a 24/7 control room has been activated to assist relatives and coordinate emergency response. "In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted. Officials said they are in constant touch with Saudi authorities for updates on casualties, injured passengers, and hospitalisation details. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, too, has expressed shock over the incident after reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information.