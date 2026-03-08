Indian Envoy In Saudi Arabia Assures Nationals Of Assistance Amid Iran War

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan on Sunday held a virtual interaction with representatives of the Indian community from various regions and provinces.

Khan assured all Indians that the embassy would assist them in need.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, accompanied by DCM Shri Abu Mathen George and Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir, held a virtual interaction today with representatives of the Indian community from various regions and provinces. The Ambassador reassured the community of the Embassy's readiness to extend all necessary assistance to Indian nationals in need. He also briefed participants on the Embassy's recent initiatives, including the establishment of a 24/7 control room to provide prompt support. Community representatives expressed appreciation for the Embassy's proactive outreach and engagement.”

Earlier in the day, Khan Mohammed Al Shammari, Acting Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the embassy said, “Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan, accompanied by DCM Shri Abu Mathen, met with H. E. Amb. Dr. Mohammed Al Shammari, Acting Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saudi Arabia, today. They discussed matters related to the welfare of the Indian community.”

Iranian strikes across the region appear to have degraded parts of the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) network after radar systems in several West Asia locations were hit, as per a CNN report.

Advertisement

Iranian missiles and drones, as per Iranian media claims, seem to have also managed to bypass the Western and Israeli defence systems, including THAAD, and reach targets in Israel.

According to satellite imagery and analysis reported by CNN, radar systems linked to THAAD batteries in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were struck during the opening days of the conflict.