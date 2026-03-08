Updated 8 March 2026 at 22:21 IST
Indian National Among Two Killed As Military Projectile Falls On Saudi Residential Location Amid Iran War
An Indian national was killed on Sunday after a military projectile fell on a residential location in Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 8 March 2026 at 22:21 IST