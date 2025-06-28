Indian Flag Was Never Here At International Space Station Until I Arrived: Shubhanshu Shukla Proudly Tells PM Modi | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, revealed during a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that the Indian flag had never been placed on the ISS before, until now.

Speaking with pride, Shukla said, “The Tricolour you see behind me wasn’t here yesterday. We put it up after I arrived. It fills me with pride.”

This moment marked a historic first for India, as Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS, carrying not just scientific goals but also national sentiment into orbit.

Towards the end of the conversation, PM Modi asked Shukla to reflect on his journey and share something personal. In response, Shukla said, “This journey has taught me a lot. It’s not just a personal achievement, it is a collective success for the entire nation. The sky is never the limit.”

During his interaction with Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him about the role of meditation and mindfulness during space missions.