Updated 24 March 2026 at 16:29 IST
More Relief In Sight: Two Indian LPG Carriers Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz, To Reach India This Week
Two Indian LPG carriers have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are expected to reach India this week, offering relief amid supply concerns. The development comes as global tensions impact energy routes and fuel availability.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: In a significant boost to India’s energy security, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed on Monday that two major Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have successfully transited the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.
Safe Passage for Indian Seafarers
Ensuring the safety of these massive carriers, the vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers, respectively, managing the transit through the area.
Following their successful passage, these vessels are now destined for India to bolster domestic energy supplies.
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The carriers are likely to reach Indian ports between 26th and 28th March, completing their journey from the Gulf.
The Union Government on Monday announced that these two additional Indian-flagged LPG tankers have successfully navigated the conflict-prone Strait of Hormuz and are anticipated to arrive at Indian shores within the next forty-eight hours.
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The vessels, identified as the Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, conducted transit in proximity to one another.
The tankers began from the Persian Gulf on Monday morning before traversing the strategic maritime passage.
Strategic Routing and Diplomatic Efforts
According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha, the ships are transporting approximately 92,000 tonnes of LPG.
These tankers were part of a group of 22 Indian-flagged vessels that became stranded in the Persian Gulf following the escalation of the West Asia conflict, which nearly closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world.
Emphasising the government's commitment to maritime security, Sinha said, “Ultimately, we want to secure safe passage of all our vessels that are stranded in the region.”
The official further noted that until the evacuation of all remaining ships is complete, the government remains dedicated to the personnel onboard. "Till safe passage happens, the well-being and safety of our seafarers is our prime focus," Sinha added.
The safe transit of these energy carriers occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional tension, following earlier statements from Iran asserting it would not allow "enemy countries' ships" to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Arrival and Impact
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia.
He highlighted the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and increased refining capacity, as global trade through the Strait of Hormuz.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "...In the last 11 years, strategic petroleum reserves have been developed to more than 53 lakh metric tonnes, and work is underway to expand them to over 65 lakh metric tonnes.
Additionally, India's refining capacity has increased in the last decade. I want to assure the House and the country through you that India has adequate crude oil storage and arrangements for continuous supply."
"The Hormuz Strait is one of the largest routes for global trade. A significant amount of transport related to crude oil, gas, and fertilisers takes place through this region... We endeavour to ensure that oil and gas supplies reach India from wherever possible. The country is witnessing the results of such efforts. In the past few days, ships carrying crude oil and LPG from several countries have arrived in India. Our efforts in this direction will continue in the coming days as well," PM Modi said. (With ANI Inputs)
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Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 16:26 IST