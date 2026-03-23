2 More Indian-Flagged Vessels Crossing Strait Of Hormuz To Reach India

New Delhi: In a high-stakes maritime operation, two Indian-flagged Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), the Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, began their transit through the strategically volatile Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

The vessels, which had been stranded in the Persian Gulf since the outbreak of regional hostilities in late February, were observed moving northward from the UAE coast toward the Larak-Qeshm Channel.

This route, which passes through Iranian territorial waters, is increasingly being used as a diplomatic corridor by nations that maintain neutral ties with Tehran during the current West Asia conflict.

A Calculated Transit

Ship-tracking data indicates that both tankers are sailing in proximity, broadcasting their Indian identity via AIS transponders rather than a specific destination, a precautionary measure to ensure clarity for Iranian maritime authorities.

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The use of the Larak-Qeshm Channel is significant; maritime experts suggest this path allows the Iranian Navy to verify vessel ownership and cargo before permitting exit into the Gulf of Oman. According to sources familiar with the movement:

Jag Vasant: Owned by Great Eastern Shipping and chartered by Bharat Petroleum (BPCL).

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Pine Gas: Operated by Seven Islands Shipping and chartered by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Cargo: Combined, the ships are estimated to carry nearly 100,000 tonnes of LPG, crucial for stabilising India’s domestic supply.

Diplomatic Lifelines

Since the conflict began on February 28, the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil and 30% of LPG flows, has been virtually closed to commercial traffic.

India is among a select few nations, including China, to have secured safe passage for its energy assets.