Indian Man Charged After Alleged Mid-Air Sexual Assault on Perth-Bound Flight

New Delhi: A 52-year-old Indian national has been charged in Australia after allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow passenger during a flight from Singapore to Perth, in an incident that has raised fresh concerns over passenger safety on long-haul journeys.

The case was first reported by The West Australian, which identified the accused as Sudhir Kumar Chauhan. Authorities have since confirmed that the man is facing charges linked to alleged non-consensual sexual conduct on board the aircraft.

Incident Took Place Mid-Air

According to a statement from the Australian Federal Police, the alleged assault occurred on April 13 during a Scoot flight travelling from Singapore to Perth. The woman, who was seated next to the accused, reported that he engaged in “non-consensual sexual acts” during the journey.

The victim alerted cabin crew after the incident. Airline staff responded promptly, relocating her to another seat to ensure her safety and comfort for the remainder of the flight.

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Crew members also kept the accused under observation until the aircraft landed, following standard safety protocols.

Swift Action After Landing

The flight, operated by Scoot, departed Singapore at around 3 am and landed in Perth at approximately 8 am.

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Upon arrival at Perth Airport, officers from the Australian Federal Police boarded the aircraft and escorted the man off for questioning.

He was subsequently charged under Australian law. Under Australian law, offences involving sexual misconduct are treated with severity. Sexual intercourse without consent carries a maximum penalty of up to 12 years in prison, while indecent acts without consent can attract jail terms of up to seven years.

Broader Safety Concerns