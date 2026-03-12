Indian-Manned Oil Tanker Reaches Mumbai After Crossing War-Hit Strait Of Hormuz

Mumbai: India has received its first crude oil shipment through the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of hostilities involving Iran, the United States and Israel, with a Liberia-flagged tanker carrying Saudi crude docking at Mumbai port.

The tanker, Shenlong Suezmax, manned by an Indian, berthed at the Mumbai Port Trust after successfully crossing the strategic waterway where shipping activity has slowed dramatically amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The vessel had loaded crude oil at Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and embarked on its journey two days later. According to maritime tracking platforms, including Lloyd’s List Intelligence and TankerTrackers.com, the tanker’s last recorded position earlier this week showed it inside the Strait of Hormuz before it proceeded towards India.

Shipping activity through the narrow corridor has been under intense scrutiny after tensions in the region escalated following attacks on Iran, prompting Tehran to tighten oversight of vessels passing through the critical oil transit route.

2 Indian Tankers Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz

In a major relief for New Delhi, Iran has allowed two India-flagged oil tankers to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The breakthrough reportedly came following diplomatic intervention by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

The development comes at a time when maritime traffic through the crucial global energy corridor has largely stalled amid the escalating war involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The two Indian oil tankers, Pushpak and Parimal, are currently reported to be transiting the Strait safely. Their passage comes even as vessels linked to the US, Europe and Israel continue to face restrictions amid heightened tensions.

Strategic Energy Lifeline

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. The narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and serves as a vital route for oil exports from major Gulf producers.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil move through the Strait each day, accounting for nearly one-fifth of global oil consumption and a significant share of seaborne oil trade.

For India, which relies heavily on imported crude, uninterrupted access to this maritime corridor is crucial for maintaining stable energy supplies.

India Monitoring Maritime Developments

Amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has said it is closely monitoring the safety of Indian ships and seafarers operating in the region.

According to the ministry, 28 Indian-flagged vessels are currently operating in the Persian Gulf, including 24 ships west of the Strait of Hormuz carrying 677 Indian seafarers and four vessels east of the strait with 101 crew members onboard.

Authorities have activated a round-the-clock monitoring system through the Directorate General of Shipping to track developments and coordinate assistance if required.

The government said it is committed to ensuring the safety of Indian seafarers and protecting India’s maritime interests amid the volatile situation in West Asia.