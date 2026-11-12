Indian Navy Conducts Fifth Edition of Pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil-26'

Vasco, Goa: The Indian Navy is conducting the fifth edition of the pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil-26' across the country's coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone from November 11 to 19, with a focus on evaluating coastal security preparedness, identifying gaps in the existing defence mechanism and strengthening coordination among various maritime stakeholders.

The biennial exercise, led by the Indian Navy, is being conducted in two phases. The first phase, the Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE), is underway from November 11 to 17, followed by the Sea Phase on November 18 and 19.

Speaking to ANI about the exercise, Capt James John, Officiating Chief Staff Officer, Goa Naval Area, said the first phase involves an evaluation of coastal defence preparedness through audit teams comprising personnel from the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Fisheries and Customs.

"So right now we have the fifth edition of Excise Sea Vigil, which has got underway. Now it's already underway, and the first phase is underway. So the excise, we intend to conduct it in two phases. It's a pan-navy exercise, and we have the first phase, which is a coastal defence security evaluation exercise which is happening right now," he said.

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He said two audit teams would cover North and South Goa, visiting various coastal security installations, including Vessel and Ship Visiting Points (VSVPs), coastal police stations, fish landing centres and fish landing stations, to assess their preparedness.

"The team would go to points like the VSVPs and the coastal police stations and also the fish landing centres and fish landing stations to conduct the evaluation of the particular centres," John said.

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He added that the evaluation would help identify operational difficulties, shortcomings in available assets and loopholes in the coastal defence mechanism, which would subsequently be addressed during the exercise.

The second phase will involve a tactical exercise featuring red and blue forces. While the red force will represent an inimical force attempting to breach coastal security, the blue force will comprise maritime stakeholders working together to defend the coastline.

Explaining the tactical phase, John said the exercise would simulate scenarios involving the commandeering of a ship and the landing of terrorists, with security agencies working to detect and apprehend the intruders.

"We would have a red and blue force. They will play out. We are the red force would be the inimical force. Blue force are the the blue force the team consists of all the maritime stakeholders of the state and we together would be defending the state and we have the red force which would come and attack," he said.

"During the exercise, we would have commandeering of ships; they will land the terrorists. This is all an exercise, and then the blue force would do all that is possible. We keep a vigilant watch, and our aim would be to catch the intruders and arrest them," he added.

The exercise will involve all Coastal States and Union Territories, along with maritime stakeholders, including fishing and coastal communities. Assets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Customs and other maritime agencies will participate.

The exercise is being facilitated by the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, along with other Central and state agencies.

Conceptualised in 2018, Exercise Sea Vigil was instituted to validate measures taken to strengthen India's maritime security following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Sea Vigil also serves as a build-up to the Indian Navy's biennial Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX). Together, the two exercises address the spectrum of maritime security challenges, ranging from coastal defence to operations on the high seas.