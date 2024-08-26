sb.scorecardresearch
  • Indian Navy Deputes Team to Investigate Collapse of Shivaji Statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

Published 23:51 IST, August 26th 2024

Indian Navy Deputes Team to Investigate Collapse of Shivaji Statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

The Indian Navy on Monday ordered an investigation into the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shivaji Maharaj collapses in Sindhudurg
Image: Republic
  • 2 min read
