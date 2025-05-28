Braving Cyclones and Cape Horn: Navy's DilRoo Duo Lt Cdr Roopa & Dilna Completes 50,000 km Voyage Navika Sagar Parikrama II Across 3 Oceans and 4 Continents on INSV Tarini

In a landmark achievement that will go down in India's maritime history, Lieutenant Commanders Roopa A and Dilna K of the Indian Navy have successfully completed the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, circumnavigating the globe aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini. The duo, affectionately known as ‘DilRoo’, is set to be ceremonially welcomed on May 29, 2025 at Mormugao Port, Goa, with the Flag-in Ceremony to be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Tarini flagged off from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node in Goa on October 2, 2024 and the expedition spanned eight months, covering 25,400 nautical miles (approximately 50,000 km), crossing four continents, three oceans, and rounding three Great Capes.

“Over a period of eight months, the Naval duo braved extreme weather conditions and challenging seas relying solely on sails and wind power,” the central government release stated hailing the achievements that has endurance and indomitable spirit as strong pillars.

Sailing Through Storms

The mission, which reflects India’s growing maritime stature and unwavering support for Nari Shakti.

From cyclones and 50-knot winds to the icy grip of the Southern Ocean, Lt Cdr Roopa and Lt Cdr Dilna navigated through some of the harshest marine environments on Earth. One of the most challenging was navigating through the treacherous Drake Passage and Cape Horn, widely feared by sailors for its unpredictable and often violent seas.

“The expedition symbolises India's maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's prominence in global maritime activities and Indian Navy's commitment to excellence and Nari Shakti signifying the motto - Courageous Hearts Boundless Seas,” the PIB release said.

It also stated that the circumnavigation highlights the ‘unwavering spirit, exceptional valour, courage and perseverance of the officers amidst challenging conditions of the sea and nature’.

Diplomatic Engagements

As ambassadors of India and women empowerment, Roopa and Dilna made port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands), and Cape Town (South Africa). Along the way, they engaged in outreach activities with local communities, parliamentarians, school children, naval cadets, and Indian diaspora.

In a proud moment, they were invited as special guests to the Western Australian Parliament, earning international acclaim for their revolutionary voyage.

“Their accomplishments received accolades from local communities, international sailing bodies and foreign parliaments serving as a beacon of women empowerment, maritime excellence and national pride.”

DilRoo’s Call With Defence Minister During Voyage

On the eve of International Women’s Day, the crew got the opportunity to interact with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who praised their courage and acknowledged the invaluable role of women in bolstering national security and reaffirmed India's commitment to expanding opportunities for women in the defence sector.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, also interacted with the crew on various occasions and lauded their skills, professionalism, camaraderie and teamwork.

Nation Awaits To Welcome Dynamic Duo

As Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K sail home to a hero’s welcome and the Nation awaits to embrace its brave daughters, the flag-in ceremony marking the end of the historic expedition is set for May 29, 2025 at Mormugao Port in Goa. The event will be presided over by Defence Rajnath Singh.