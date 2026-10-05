Indian Navy Rescues Injured Vietnamese National From Merchant Ship Near Indira Point

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands): The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) on Sunday coordinated a maritime medical evacuation of an injured Vietnamese national onboard merchant vessel MT Sun 09 near Indira Point in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to the Andaman and Nicobar Command, the medical evacuation was carried out in the early hours of October 4 after information was received regarding a medical emergency onboard the merchant vessel. A ship from the Naval Component proceeded towards the vicinity of Indira Point to evacuate the casualty.

The injured Vietnamese national was evacuated from the merchant vessel through boat operations and provided immediate first aid onboard the naval vessel. Following the initial medical intervention, the casualty's vital parameters were stabilised, after which the individual was safely transferred to Campbell Bay for further medical treatment.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command said the prompt and coordinated response demonstrated its continued commitment to maritime safety and saving lives at sea. The ANC, which has a significant role in maritime security and surveillance in the strategically important Andaman and Nicobar Islands, regularly coordinates assistance and rescue operations in its area of responsibility.

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