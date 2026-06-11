Indian Navy Safely Removes Unexploded Warhead From Oil Tanker's Fuel Tank Near Kochi After 7-Day Operation

Kochi: A Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker that reported a blast in its hull off the coast of Oman has been made safe after the Indian Navy completed a complicated, week-long operation to extract an unexploded missile warhead lodged deep inside one of the fuel tanks. According to reports, the vessel, MT Olympic Life, had been transiting from the UAE’s Fujairah to Kochi when the incident occurred on May 26. The operation, which began as a routine voyage, turned into a high-risk salvage mission after the crew confirmed that live ordnance was embedded in the ship.

The officials stated that the discovery of a warhead triggered major concern because handling unexploded munitions inside a fuel storage compartment carries extreme danger, as a single misstep could have caused a deadly explosion. Recognising the gravity, the Southern Naval Command stepped in immediately and deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to assess and neutralise the threat.

The officials asserted that the operation demanded highly specialised procedures and constant monitoring, as the projectile had passed through multiple structural compartments before embedding itself in the fuel tank.

The Navy confirmed on Thursday that the warhead had now been recovered and safely disposed of, bringing relief to the crew, the shipping company and maritime security agencies watching developments in the Gulf. The successful extraction, carried out off the coast of Kochi, proved the Navy's capability to respond to unconventional threats far from Indian shores.

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Hull Explosion Reported Off The Coast Of Oman

According to the Navy, MT Olympic Life first reported the hull explosion while still off the coast of Oman. Later, as the tanker continued toward Kochi, further checks revealed the presence of an unexploded ordnance inside the ship. Acting on information relayed through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, the Southern Naval Command dispatched the EOD specialists to evaluate the risk. The team found that a projectile had breached the vessel’s hull and moved through several structural sections before coming to rest inside a fuel tank without detonating.

Precision Disposal Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

The officials clarified that the recovery and disposal work took place off the coast of Kochi and required over 7 days of careful effort. Since the warhead was inside a fuel storage compartment, every step had to account for volatility, confined space and structural instability. The Navy asserted that the recovered item has been moved to a secure facility for detailed examination.

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The critical operation was carried out amidst growing unease over maritime security in Gulf waters. In just 4 days, 3 vessels carrying Indian crew members have come under attack off the coast of Oman, amid the ongoing US-Iran confrontation. Against the backdrop, the Navy’s intervention offered a rare moment of control in a region where shipping lanes have become increasingly hazardous.

Operation Urja Suraksha Frames Escort Criteria

The sources explained that eligibility for naval escort under Operation Urja Suraksha is determined by a range of operational and regulatory considerations, and is not based solely on the presence of Indian crew members on board. The response to MT Olympic Life, while separate from escort duties, reflected the same principle, wherein decisions are driven by threat assessment, vessel condition, and risk to life.