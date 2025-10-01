Indian Navy’s INS Nistar Shines at XPR-25: First Overseas Submarine Mating, Landmark Role in Historic Multinational Rescue Drill

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's Submarine Rescue Unit (East), aboard INS Nistar, demonstrated precision and professionalism at XPR-25, hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN). Over three days, the unit successfully mated with three multinational submarines, displaying the complete range of intervention and rescue operations and cementing India's place in the global submarine rescue arena.

Over 40 nations participated in XPR-25, which took place from September 15 to 25, 2025. The exercise was conducted in two phases: a shore phase (15-20 September) and a sea phase (21-25 September), with the goal of improving cooperation and interoperability in submarine rescue.

Three rescue units on Mother Ships (MoShips) – MV Swift Rescue (RSN), JS Chiyoda (Japan), and INS Nistar – simulated disabled submarines (DISSUBs) with submarines from the Republic of Korea Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), and RSN.

During the shore phase, professional interactions and an international medical conference enabled India to showcase its Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) system concept and post-rescue medical preparation.

The sea phase in the South China Sea saw historic advances. On September 23, the Indian DSRV Tiger X made its first dive outside the Indian Ocean Region, mating with the ROK Navy's submarine Shin Dol-Seok (S-082). The Indian DSRV reached another milestone by mating with RSN's submarine RSS Invincible.

The final event on September 25 was a synchronized rescue drill lead by the RSN, which was the first three-asset rescue in Pacific Reach history. INS Nistar led operations, locating and collecting the data and relaying the necessary information to MV Swift Rescue and JS Chiyoda.

With RSS Invincible replicating the troubled submarine, India's ROV and IN DSRV were deployed in quick sequence, and mating occurred within an hour of the dive. The performance demonstrated the Indian Navy's excellent expertise and contributed significantly to the successful completion of the international coordinated R3 rescue, a first for the Exercise Pacific series.