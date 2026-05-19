Indian Officer Found Dead On Bangladesh Assistant High Commission Premises

Dhaka: An Indian protocol officer named Narender was found dead on the premises of the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on Tuesday morning. Police recovered the body from the mission's office in the city's Khulshi area at around 9:30 am. The exact cause of death could not be immediately established.

The body was subsequently sent to the morgue at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for a post-mortem examination. CMCH Director Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin confirmed that 38-year-old Narender was brought to the hospital dead.

A preliminary examination of the body revealed no visible injury marks or suspicious signs.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Aminur Rashid said that the cause of death would only be confirmed after the autopsy report was received. A case of unnatural death has been filed by Khulshi Police Station, according to officials.

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Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North Zone) Amirul Islam told The Daily Star that an unnatural death case would be filed and the body would be handed over to officials of the Assistant High Commission of India after the autopsy.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

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