'My Hand Was Hanging by a Thread': Indian-Origin Man Brutally Attacked by Teen Gang in Melbourne | Image: X

Melbourne: Saurabh Anand, a 33-year-old Indian-origin man, has spoken out after surviving a horrifying machete attack by a group of teenagers in Melbourne.

The assault, which took place on the evening of July 19, left Anand with life-threatening injuries, including a nearly severed hand, fractured spine, and multiple broken bones.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 PM when Anand was walking home after picking up medicine from a pharmacy at Central Square Shopping Centre in Altona Meadows. While speaking to a friend on the phone, he was suddenly surrounded by five teenagers.

“I didn’t hear a sound. Within seconds, they had surrounded me,” Anand recalled.

"I Was Just Trying to Survive": Victim Recalls Brutal Assault

According to Anand, one of the teenagers searched through his pockets, another punched him repeatedly in the head, and a third attacker pulled out a machete and held it to his throat.

“My instinctive reaction was to bring my arm up to protect my face,” he said. “While I was trying to protect myself, the machete just went through my wrist. The second attack went through my hand. The third went through the bone.”

The attackers continued to stab him, leaving him with injuries to his shoulder and back, a fractured spine, head trauma, and shattered bones in his arm.

“All I remember is the pain, and my hand was hanging by a thread,” he said. “I was just tumbling around, half-concussed, half-conscious.”

Despite his serious injuries, Anand managed to stagger out of the area and cry for help. “I saw someone and I just yelled out, ‘I’ve been attacked. Please help me.’”

Bystanders quickly called emergency services, and Anand was rushed to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Hand Reattached After Hours of Emergency Surgery

Doctors initially believed they would have to amputate Anand’s left hand due to the extent of the injuries. But after hours of intense surgery, which included inserting screws into his wrist and hand, surgeons were able to reattach it.

“The doctors say my injuries are so severe that they’re unsure how this is going to go,” Anand said. “I cannot move my hand. All I feel in it is pain.”

In addition to his hand, Anand suffered injuries to his spine and multiple fractures that may require further medical attention and rehabilitation.

Teenagers Arrested

Victoria Police confirmed that four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack. A 14-year-old boy from Wyndham has been charged with intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing injury, robbery, and unlawful assault. He has been remanded in custody until August 15.

Two 15-year-olds from Hobsons Bay were also charged with similar offences. However, they were granted bail and will appear in Children’s Court on August 11. A fourth 14-year-old is expected to be charged soon.

Anand said he was distressed upon learning that two of the accused attackers were released on bail.

“I’m seeking justice,” he said. “I don’t want anyone else in the community to go through the same trauma I have.”

Too Afraid to Return Home, Partner Sleeps in Hospital

Anand said the trauma of the assault has affected him and his family deeply. He is currently too afraid to return to his home, and his partner has been staying by his side in the hospital, unable to sleep alone.

“Every time I close my eyes to go to sleep, I can see them around me, attacking me,” he said.

He hopes that sharing his story will bring awareness and lead to stricter action against violent youth crime.

“I want this to be a catalyst for change, where people understand the consequences of doing this to another human.”

Knife Crime Surge Sparks Concern Across Victoria

The brutal attack comes amid a sharp rise in knife-related violence and teen gang activity in Victoria. Police are reportedly making over 200 arrests per day, with a record number of edged weapons, including machetes, being confiscated.

In response to growing public concern, the Victorian government has introduced tougher bail laws for repeat juvenile offenders. A complete ban on machete possession is set to come into effect from September 1, 2025.