Is This The Ultimate Rail Upgrade? Rs 23,437 Cr Projects 901 KM Track Expansion To Boost Connectivity Across 6 States, 19 Districts

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three major multi-tracking railway projects.

With a combined investment of Rs 23,437 crore, these initiatives aim to add 901 kilometres of new tracks, significantly boosting connectivity and economic activity across six Indian states.

Strengthening Key Corridors

The approved projects focus on critical high-traffic corridors that serve as the backbone for both passenger and freight movement.

The three primary routes slated for expansion include:

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Nagda – Mathura: Construction of 3rd and 4th lines.

Guntakal – Wadi: Construction of 3rd and 4th lines.

Burhwal – Sitapur: Construction of 3rd and 4th lines.

These projects will span 19 districts across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

By expanding these specific routes, the Ministry of Railways aims to ease congestion, improve train punctuality, and enhance the overall reliability of the rail network.

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Economic and Social Impact

The expansion is projected to benefit approximately 83 lakh people residing in over 4,161 villages.

Beyond local commuting, the projects are strategically designed to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by generating extensive employment and self-employment opportunities during and after construction.

Furthermore, the increased capacity will facilitate the movement of an additional 60 million tonnes of freight per annum.

This includes essential commodities such as coal, cement, foodgrains, fertilisers, and steel. By easing the transit of these goods, the government expects a significant reduction in national logistics costs.

Boosting Tourism and Sustainability

The new tracks will also provide seamless access to several of India’s most prominent tourist and spiritual hubs.

Destinations such as the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Vrindavan, Ranthambore National Park, and Keoladeo National Park are expected to see a rise in visitors due to improved rail accessibility.

Aligning with India’s climate goals, the shift from road to rail for freight and passenger transport is expected to result in:

An estimated saving of 37 crore litres of oil imports.

A reduction of 185 crore kg in carbon emissions (equivalent to planting 7 crore trees).