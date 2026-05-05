North Kashmir Boy’s Singing Talent Wins Millions Of Hearts Online
Rasiq Ahmad Mir, a Class 9 student from Hajipora Rafiabad, nearly 30 kilometres from Baramulla town, has garnered massive attention online, with his singing videos receiving nearly 30 million views on different social media platforms.
- India News
- 1 min read
Srinagar: From the quiet village of Hajipora in Rafiabad to millions of mobile screens across the country, young singer Rasiq Ahmad Mir is fast becoming a social media sensation with his soulful voice and inspiring journey.
Rasiq, a Class 9 student from Hajipora Rafiabad, nearly 30 kilometres from Baramulla town, has garnered massive attention online, with his singing videos receiving nearly 30 million views on different social media platforms.
The young singer’s natural voice and emotional renditions have earned appreciation from audiences far and wide.
In a major boost to his growing popularity, renowned Bollywood singer Jasmine Sandlas also appreciated his talent by liking his videos online.
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What makes Rasiq’s journey remarkable is that he comes from a remote area where there are no formal music institutions or easy access to musical instruments and professional training.
Despite limited resources, his passion for music and dedication have helped him carve a place for himself in the digital world.
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Locals in the area say Rasiq’s success has become a source of pride for the village and an inspiration for many young artists in Kashmir who dream of showcasing their talent beyond their hometowns.
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