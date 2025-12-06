Indian Railways Adds 116 Extra Coaches on 37 Trains Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellation Chaos

Indian Railways has stepped in to support travellers after widespread IndiGo flight cancellations left thousands looking for alternative ways to reach their destinations. To handle the sudden rise in demand, Railways has added 116 extra coaches to 37 trains across the country, creating more space and easing pressure on busy routes.

Southern Region Sees the Biggest Boost

Southern Railway has made the largest set of changes, increasing capacity on 18 trains. Extra Sleeper and Chair Car coaches have been attached to routes that usually see heavy crowds. These additions will start from 6 December 2025, giving passengers in the south more options during this busy period.

Northern and Western Zones Expand Services

Northern Railway has added more 3AC and Chair Car coaches to eight trains, helping ease congestion on popular northern routes.

Western Railway has also increased capacity by adding 2AC and 3AC coaches to four trains. These changes, effective from 6 December, are expected to support travellers moving between Western states and Delhi.

Advertisement

More Seats for East and Northeast Travellers

East Central Railway has strengthened the Rajendra Nagar–New Delhi route by adding extra 2AC coaches over five trips between 6 and 10 December.

East Coast Railway has attached additional 2AC coaches to Bhubaneswar–New Delhi services across five trips, improving long‑distance travel for passengers from Odisha.

Advertisement

Eastern Railway has added Sleeper coaches to three trains over six trips on 7 and 8 December, helping manage regional travel demand.

Northeast Frontier Railway has expanded two important trains with extra Sleeper and 3AC coaches over eight trips each, ensuring steady capacity for passengers in the Northeast.

Special Trains Also Rolled Out

To further reduce crowding, Railways is running four special trains, including services between Gorakhpur and Delhi, New Delhi and Jammu, New Delhi and Mumbai, and a long‑distance service from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram.