Indian Railways Launches Special Jammu-Srinagar Train Services for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Srinagar: Indian Railways on Sunday launched special train services to support Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, providing direct connectivity from Jammu to Srinagar. Srinagar Chief Area Manager Kapil Sharma confirmed that Indian Railways has established multi-level monitoring systems to manage heavy summer and Amarnath Yatra crowds, introducing outside-station Aadhaar KYC verification to streamline travel for registered pilgrims.

Speaking to ANI, Kapil Sharma said, "Indian Railways has been facing heavy crowds during the summer and the Amarnath Yatra. To manage this, systems have been set up at both the headquarters and the Railway Board level. Every department is being monitored, from water and electricity supply to cleanliness and punctuality of trains. For the Amarnath Yatra, special arrangements have been made. Those already registered can complete verification outside the station using Aadhaar KYC and then start their travel."

"Fresh pilgrims without registration can go to Pantha Chowk, where buses take them for on-the-spot registration. Food facilities are available on the trains. Security is also a priority. Special arrangements are in place with coordination between RPF, GRP and state police. Civil authorities, IG-level officers and senior officials carry out frequent inspections," he added.

One of the Amarnath Yatra devotees praised the seamless travel experience and excellent facilities aboard the Vande Bharat train, highlighting the disciplined safety and outstanding support provided by railway security staff and ticket inspectors. "We travelled here by Vande Bharat and found the facilities excellent. Earlier, travel was difficult, but now those problems no longer exist. The best part was the support from the ticket inspectors and security staff, who ensured discipline and safety," said the devotee.

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The 57-day pilgrimage officially commenced and is being heavily monitored using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems to ensure crowd management and safety. The annual yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

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