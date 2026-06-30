Traveling From July 1? Here Are the New Indian Railways Rules And Strict Fines You Should Keep In Mind

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to roll out a series of strict regulatory and structural changes beginning July 1, 2026, aimed at improving passenger safety, tightening, ticket-checking compliance, and streamlining daily operations.

These major updates, implemented under the provisions of the newly enacted Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, will introduce substantially higher financial penalties for a variety of common travel offences.

The most significant change directly impacting daily commuters is the doubling of the minimum penalty for ticketless travel.

Starting July 1, any passenger caught travelling without a valid ticket, holding an improper pass, or travelling beyond their authorised destination will face a minimum penalty of Rs 500 plus the actual fare, a steep rise from the previous minimum charge of Rs 250.

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This amendment, modifying Sections 137 and 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, aims to curb revenue leakages and deter unauthorised travel across both general and reserved compartments.

Additionally, the ministry is cracking down heavily on behavioural offences and unauthorised vendors to secure a safer environment for travellers.

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Male passengers found occupying seats or travelling within coaches strictly reserved for women will face a hefty penalty of up to Rs 2,500.

Unauthorised hawking and illegal trading inside the station premises or on trains will now attract an immediate fine of Rs 2,000, which will jump to Rs 5,000 for repeat offenders.

To curb public nuisances, smoking in and around railway stations will be penalised with a Rs 2,000 fine, while creating a drunken nuisance or disturbance leads to a Rs 1,000 fine or a 24-hour imprisonment.

Furthermore, transportation of dangerous or prohibited goods has been strictly restricted, carrying a minimum court-mandated penalty of Rs 10,000 with a potential prison sentence of up to six months.

Crucially, the new framework clarifies that these instant penalties can be collected on the spot by authorised railway personnel, bypassing lengthier court proceedings unless a passenger explicitly refuses to pay.

The maximum punishments originally imposed by competent courts, such as up to six months of jail time for persistent fraud, remain unchanged.