Indian Railways Shares Pictures of Bullet Train Stations on Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor

The Indian Railways has shared pictures of Gujarat stations along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, which are nearing completion.

The images showcase modern designs that preserve Indian aesthetics. Structural work at the Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, and Vapi stations almost complete with finishing work including interior decoration, roofing, and station amenities going on.

"The #BulletTrain stations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity, and eco-friendly features, these stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel," Indian Railways stated in a post on X.

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while speaking about India's first bullet train, which will commence services soon, said the train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to two hours and seven minutes.

At an event, he stated, "The first bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will start very soon, and work on the project is progressing rapidly. Once operational, the journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will take only two hours and seven minutes."

The Railways Minister indicated that the project is expected to be completed by December 2029. The country’s first bullet train will cover 508 kilometers at a speed of 320 km per hour. It will start at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and terminate at Sabarmati in Gujarat, passing through Vapi, Surat, Anand, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad stations in Gujarat, and Thane, Virar, and Boisar stations in Maharashtra.

According to government reports, the total estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs. 1,08,000 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be funding 81% (Rs. 88,000 crore) of the project and the remaining 19% (Rs. 20,000 crore) will be funded through equity contributions from the Ministry of Railways (50%), and the governments of Maharashtra (25%) and Gujarat (25%) respectively.

"It will set new benchmarks for speed, safety, and reliability. This reflects the deep strategic and technological cooperation between India and Japan," stated a PIB press release.