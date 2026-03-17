Indian Railways Launches 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' Tour: Check Dates, Route, Ticket Cost & Full Details

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has officially announced the 2026 schedule for its flagship Shri Ramayana Yatra.

This 17-day journey, operated via the state-of-the-art Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train, is set to commence on March 30, 2026, departing from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.

A Journey Through the Ramayana Circuit

The curated itinerary, spanning approximately 7,560 km, offers devotees a comprehensive trail of the most prominent sites associated with Lord Rama.

The tour is designed to be a "hotel on wheels," moving seamlessly across several Indian states and even crossing the border into Nepal. Key highlights of the route include:

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The Heartland:

Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi), Nandigram, and Prayagraj.

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International Halt:

A road excursion from Sitamarhi (Bihar) to Janakpur in Nepal, the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

The Southern Leg:

Sacred visits to Nashik (Panchvati), Hampi (Kishkindha), and the island city of Rameshwaram.

Luxury Amenities and Onboard Comfort

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe train is equipped with modern features to ensure a comfortable pilgrimage for its 150 passengers. The coaches are fully air-conditioned and include:

1. Two fine-dining themed restaurants and a modern flameless kitchen.

2. Shower cubicles and sensor-based washrooms.

3. Foot massagers for relaxation after long sightseeing hours.

4. Enhanced security with CCTV surveillance and dedicated guards in each coach.

Package Costs and Inclusions

IRCTC has introduced three tiers of travel to cater to different budget requirements. The all-inclusive pricing covers rail travel, 3-star hotel stays during off-board halts, all vegetarian meals, AC road transfers, and travel insurance.

Class of Travel Occupancy Type Approx. Price (Per Person) AC III Tier Triple Sharing Rs 1,11,630 AC II Tier Double Sharing Rs 1,51,225 AC I Tier (Cabin) Double Sharing Rs 1,64,940

To make the pilgrimage more accessible, a part-payment option is available, allowing travellers to secure their booking with an initial 25% deposit.

Boarding facilities are also provided at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, and Lucknow to accommodate regional travellers.