Updated 17 March 2026 at 17:33 IST
Indian Railways Launches 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' Tour: Check Dates, Route, Ticket Cost & Full Details
Indian Railways launches the Shri Ramayana Yatra tour, a special pilgrimage train covering key Ramayana sites. Here’s everything you need to know about dates, route, ticket prices and booking details.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a significant move, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has officially announced the 2026 schedule for its flagship Shri Ramayana Yatra.
This 17-day journey, operated via the state-of-the-art Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train, is set to commence on March 30, 2026, departing from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.
A Journey Through the Ramayana Circuit
The curated itinerary, spanning approximately 7,560 km, offers devotees a comprehensive trail of the most prominent sites associated with Lord Rama.
The tour is designed to be a "hotel on wheels," moving seamlessly across several Indian states and even crossing the border into Nepal. Key highlights of the route include:
Advertisement
The Heartland:
Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi), Nandigram, and Prayagraj.
Advertisement
International Halt:
A road excursion from Sitamarhi (Bihar) to Janakpur in Nepal, the birthplace of Goddess Sita.
The Southern Leg:
Sacred visits to Nashik (Panchvati), Hampi (Kishkindha), and the island city of Rameshwaram.
Luxury Amenities and Onboard Comfort
The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe train is equipped with modern features to ensure a comfortable pilgrimage for its 150 passengers. The coaches are fully air-conditioned and include:
1. Two fine-dining themed restaurants and a modern flameless kitchen.
2. Shower cubicles and sensor-based washrooms.
3. Foot massagers for relaxation after long sightseeing hours.
4. Enhanced security with CCTV surveillance and dedicated guards in each coach.
Package Costs and Inclusions
IRCTC has introduced three tiers of travel to cater to different budget requirements. The all-inclusive pricing covers rail travel, 3-star hotel stays during off-board halts, all vegetarian meals, AC road transfers, and travel insurance.
|Class of Travel
|Occupancy Type
|Approx. Price (Per Person)
|AC III Tier
|Triple Sharing
|Rs 1,11,630
|AC II Tier
|Double Sharing
|Rs 1,51,225
|AC I Tier (Cabin)
|Double Sharing
|Rs 1,64,940
To make the pilgrimage more accessible, a part-payment option is available, allowing travellers to secure their booking with an initial 25% deposit.
Boarding facilities are also provided at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, and Lucknow to accommodate regional travellers.
This initiative aligns with the "Dekho Apna Desh" vision, aiming to showcase India's rich cultural heritage through organised, high-quality rail tourism.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 17:02 IST