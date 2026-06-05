Indian Railways to Boost Speeds of 400 Trains: Mail & Express Services May Soon Run at 130 kmph

New Delhi: In a major effort aimed at improving the travel experience for millions of passengers, Indian Railways intends to increase the maximum speed of hundreds of Mail and Express trains across the country. The Railway Board has claimed to have given preliminary permission to a plan that would allow several long-distance trains to travel at speeds of up to 130 kmph, up from the present maximum of 110 kmph on many routes.

The program is expected to make train rides faster, more efficient, and more comfortable, bringing regular Mail and Express services up to the same standards as luxury trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat.

Which Trains Could Benefit?

According to railway officials, the proposed speed enhancement will affect around 350 to 400 long-distance Mail, Express, and Superfast trains. The emphasis will be on trains already constructed with LHB carriages, which are based on German technology. These coaches are designed to drive securely at speeds of up to 160 kmph, allowing for speedier operations provided the necessary infrastructural enhancements are in place.

The change is expected to assist a big number of passengers who rely on traditional long-distance rail services to travel throughout the country.

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Why Is Railways Reviewing Train Timetables?

In addition to the speed enhancement effort, Indian Railways has initiated a comprehensive assessment of train schedules across its network. As part of the first phase, railway authorities are identifying portions where modernisation work has been finished or is nearing completion. These routes feature updated tracks, innovative electronic interlocking systems, and stronger rail tracks that can safely handle higher speeds.

The timetable revision aims to ensure that greater train speeds result in significant savings in overall travel time while maintaining seamless network operations.

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Could Regular Trains Match Rajdhani and Vande Bharat Speeds?

Currently, operational speeds of 130 kmph are mostly reserved to luxury services such as the Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, and Vande Bharat trains. However, if the proposal is implemented, several regular Mail and Express trains will be able to operate at comparable speeds on qualified routes. For passengers traveling between large cities and states, the change might substantially shorten journey times. Railway authorities point out that even a little increase in average speed can save several hours on certain long-distance trips.

The benefits might be huge. Railway officials estimate that the speed enhancement program might directly benefit 40 to 45 crore people each year. Apart from shorter travel times, the project is expected to increase punctuality and overall operating efficiency. With demand for quicker transit continuously increasing, the move is viewed as a feasible method to improve passenger experience without launching entirely new rail services.

What Is Making Higher Speeds Possible?

The proposed speed increase is part of Indian Railways' overall modernization program. Over the past few years, the national transporter has made significant investments in track strengthening, complete electrification of important routes, upgraded signaling systems, and the introduction of safer LHB carriages.

Electronic interlocking systems make train movements more efficient, while updated rails improve stability and safety for higher-speed operations. According to officials, these changes are laying the groundwork for a faster, safer, and more technologically advanced train network.

A Bigger Push Towards Modern Rail Travel

The anticipated speed increase aligns with Indian Railways' overall objective of modernizing passenger transportation across the country. Recent initiatives, like the introduction of Vande Bharat trains, large-scale station rebuilding projects, the establishment of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and widespread railway electrification, have all contributed to this long-term transformation strategy.