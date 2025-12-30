Updated 30 December 2025 at 19:33 IST
Indian Railways to Offer 3% Discount on All Digital Payments via RailOne App
The Railway Ministry is introducing a new discount for online ticket buyers to promote cashless travel. Beginning January 14, 2026, anyone using the RailOne app to book unreserved tickets will get 3% off, regardless of which digital payment method they choose.
- India News
- 2 min read
To encourage a shift toward cashless travel the Railway Ministry is offering a new discount for people who buy tickets online. Starting January 14, 2026, passengers using the RailOne app for unreserved bookings will be eligible for a 3% discount across all digital payment methods. Currently, the 3% deal is only applicable to people using the "R-wallet." Starting soon, this six-month offer will cover all types of online payments made through the app until July 14, 2026.
The discount applies only to the RailOne app and is not available on other booking platforms. Additionally, the existing 3% cashback for R-wallet users remains in place and unaffected.
In a directive issued on December 30, 2025, the Ministry instructed the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) to initiate the necessary software modifications to support the rollout. The official communication noted, "To further proliferate digital booking, a 3% discount will be introduced for unreserved tickets purchased through any digital payment mode on the RailOne app."
The Ministry has requested CRIS to provide a formal feedback report in May 2026. This data will be used to evaluate the success of the initiative and determine if any further extensions or adjustments are required.
Advertisement
Looking at the future
The Railway Ministry recently stated that it must double the number of trains starting from major cities over the next five years to keep up with the fast-growing demand for travel. To meet the needs of the coming years, the government plans to significantly expand current infrastructure and build new facilities.
Advertisement
To reach this 2030 goal, the Ministry aims to add more platforms to existing stations and identify new locations for terminals in and around urban areas. The plan also includes building large maintenance hubs and coaching complexes while upgrading tracks and signals to allow more trains to run smoothly.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 19:33 IST