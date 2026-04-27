Indian Railways Upgrades India’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express To 20 Coaches - Route, Stops & Full Details

In a major development, the Ministry of Railways has officially announced the permanent upgrade of India's 42nd Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22961/22962) to a 20-coach configuration.

Starting April 28, 2026, the premium service between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central will operate with increased capacity, offering a permanent solution to the overwhelming passenger demand on this route.

Originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024, with a standard 16-coach rake, the train has consistently seen occupancy rates exceeding its seating capacity.

More Seats, Same Speed

To manage the surge, the Western Railway (WR) had introduced four additional coaches temporarily earlier this year.

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Following the success of this trial, the administration has now made the 20-coach setup a permanent fixture.

The addition of four new AC Chair Car coaches has expanded the train's total capacity by 278 passengers.

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This expansion is critical for a route that serves as a vital link between India’s financial capital and its leading textile and industrial hub.

Route and Stop Details

Despite the increased length of the train, the schedule remains unchanged, maintaining its reputation as one of the fastest travel options on the 491 km stretch.

Train Numbers: 22961 (Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad) | 22962 (Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central)

Travel Time: 05 hours and 40 minutes.

Operating Days: Six days a week (except Sundays).

Key Stoppages: Between its terminal stations, the train halts at four major cities: Borivali, Vapi, Surat, and Vadodara.

Paving the Way for the Future

The move to 20 coaches is part of a broader Indian Railways strategy to standardise high-demand routes. By shifting from 16 to 20 coaches, the Vande Bharat Express can now accommodate over 1,400 passengers per trip.

This permanent upgrade follows similar expansions on other busy routes, such as the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam service, signalling a shift toward longer rakes for India’s flagship semi-high-speed fleet.