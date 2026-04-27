Morning Classes Only? Noida Schools Revise Timings As Heatwave Grips Region; Big Relief For Students

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered an immediate revision of school timings across Noida and Greater Noida.

The directive, issued by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, comes as temperatures in the National Capital Region (NCR) soar past the 42°C mark, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a 'Yellow Alert' for the region.

Effective from Monday, April 27, 2026, all schools, including government, private, and those affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and the UP Board, will operate on a shortened schedule. Classes will now commence at 7:30 AM and must conclude by 12:30 PM.

Shielding Students from the 'Loo'

The decision was prompted by the intensifying "Loo" (hot, dry winds) that typically sweep across Northern India during the afternoon hours.

Advertisement

Medical experts warned that children are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and dehydration when travelling home during the peak heat period between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Key Highlights of the New Order

1. The order applies to all educational institutions in the district, from primary to senior secondary levels.

Advertisement

2. Schools have been strictly advised to suspend all outdoor activities, including sports, assemblies, and physical education classes, after 10:30 AM.

3. Educational institutions are instructed to ensure a continuous supply of cool drinking water and have been encouraged to implement "water bells" to remind students to stay hydrated.

Relief for Parents and Schools

The announcement has been met with widespread relief from the parent community.

School administrators are currently adjusting their bus routes and durations to fit the five-hour window.

While some schools have moved to online classes for the final hour of the day for senior students, most have opted for the early-morning physical start to ensure syllabus continuity without compromising health.

While the IMD predicts a slight respite with potential dust storms and light rain later this week, the current timing order will remain in effect until further notice.