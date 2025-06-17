Indian Students In Iran Recount Ordeal, Heave A Sigh Of Relief As New Delhi Intensifies Evacuation Process Amid Conflict

New Delhi: With tensions escalating in the Middle East, India has begun the phased evacuation of Indian nationals, especially students. A total of 1300 Indian students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, pursuing medical science, are stuck in Iran.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Muskan Shabir, a MBBS student from the University of Urmia, said, “I am a fourth-year medical student at Urmia University of Medical Sciences, Urmia. Right now, exactly 110 students from India who were in the University of Urmia are being accommodated in the capital of Armenia, that is Yerevan. The accommodation arranged by the Embassy of India is very well promising here. Few days ago, we were in such a terrible situation. We had been witnessing missiles in the sky, explosions nearby, and explosions in the nighttime, which was very distressing. But right now, we are very safe, and all the members of the Embassy are treating us like family, not just the citizens of India. The purpose of this interview is also to speak directly to the parents of India. Please be at ease. know it is very hard for each and every parent to see from afar, not knowing what is happening in Iran right now. But the Embassy and the Government of India are very promising. Each and every student will be safe and sound, God willing.”

"While we, the students of Urmiya University incredibly relieved to be safe, but our thoughts are with the students of Tehran. No doubt they are being relocated to safer places, but we request on behalf of the parents to the Government of India and to the Embassy of India to evacuate them as soon as possible from Tehran. My special regards to the Government of India and the Embassy of India, who are working relentlessly, tirelessly and handling the logistics to ensure the safety of the citizens of India. We, the students of Urmiya University, are the first-hand witnesses of how the Government and the Embassy are determined to protect the lives of the citizens of India. Thank you so much", she added.

Sharing his ordeal, another MBBS student from Isfahan University of Medical Sciences said, "I am a student at Isfahan University of Medical Sciences. Today, early morning, they relocated us from our university towards Yazd from Isfahan. The journey is taking almost 5 or 6 hours as Yazd is a really safer place than Isfahan. We would like to thank the Indian Embassy for relocating us to a safer place and as of now we are not facing any difficulties. They are trying to provide every possible facility here. I would request our Indian Embassy to evacuate us from Iran as the situation in Iran is not really stable".

Sources have confirmed to Republic TV that students at Urmia University, Iran, will most likely be flown to New Delhi from Armenia on Wednesday. It is pertinent to note that approximately 1000 Indian students from different universities (Islamic Azad, Iran University, & Shahid Beheshti) are in Qom. They are likely to leave for Urmia on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation. Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. Further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation".

In view of the situation, a 24x7 Control Room has been established in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the ongoing developments in Iran and Israel. In addition, the Embassy of India in Tehran, Iran has set up a 24x7 emergency helpline to assist Indian nationals stuck in the war-hit Iran.

According to the Israeli Defence Force, Israel’s Air Force has conducted “a series of airstrikes” on western Iran.

“A number of sites and dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers were struck,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, adding that it also conducted “intelligence-based strikes on surface-to-air missile launch sites and radars embedded in western Iran". These were aimed at neutralising launches aimed at Israel, the IDF said.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that he's seeking a real end to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, noting that a ceasefire is not the real end.

Trump, who was in Canada for the G7 Summit, left amid the Middle East crisis. Onboard Air Force One, Trump said he just wants an end to this fight. An end. A real end. Not a ceasefire — an end," he said while interacting with reporters. He had earlier pointed out that there was no possibility of any more negotiations with Tehran, to which Washington has repeatedly asked to give up the nuclear arms dream and sign a "deal".