Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Granted Bail In AI Summit Shirtless Protest Case

New Delhi: Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, was granted bail early Saturday by the Duty Magistrate at Patiala House Court in connection with the February 20 Shirtless protest during the AI Impact Summit.

According to Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad Khan, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had sought a seven-day extension of Chib’s police custody remand and also filed separate applications requesting five-day and two-day remand for two other accused. However, the court observed that investigators failed to provide sufficient justification for extending Chib’s custodial interrogation and granted him relief.

Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad Khan, said the magistrate noted in the bail order that police could not explain the necessity of further custody. The court granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with conditions, including surrendering his passport and electronic gadgets and furnishing one surety of the same amount.

"We have also moved an application praying for the grant of bail to the National President, Uday Bhanu Chib. The Duty Magistrate was pleased enough to grant bail to Uday Bhanu Chib and has explained in the bail order we have just read that the Police Crime Branch has not been able to explain the reasons for seeking extension of PC remand to Uday Bhanu Chib..." he stated.

Defence counsel Roopesh Singh Bhadauria stated that Chib had already spent four days in police custody and that the hearing was advanced unexpectedly. He said the legal team was first informed that Chib would be produced before the magistrate at 6 a.m., but later received a call around 12:30 a.m. stating he would be presented at 1 a.m. The hearing eventually began at about 1:30 a.m.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested eight individuals, including Chib, in connection with the “shirtless protest” held at Bharat Mandapam during the summit. Authorities allege the demonstration violated security and public order norms, while the defence maintains the protest was peaceful.

