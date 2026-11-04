Indian Youth Congress Suspends 83 Leaders Across 3 States for Skipping Ramlila Maidan Rally

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has suspended 83 key office bearers across three states, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, for failing to attend the opposition I.N.D.I. Alliance’s high-profile rally at historic Ramlila Maidan.

The disciplinary action comes after instructions from the IYC national leadership, citing gross "organisational indiscipline" and non-compliance with central directives.

The high-octane "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" rally was organised to project unified opposition strength and mobilise grassroots support against the ruling dispensation.

While senior party leaders publicly touted the gathering as a massive success with substantial cadre participation, the internal suspension orders highlight significant attendance shortfalls among key youth wing representatives.

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State-Wise Breakdown of Crackdown

1. Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress suspended 60 office bearers. The list includes 9 district presidents, 5 vice-presidents, 14 general secretaries, and 32 secretaries. State leadership issued an official notice enforcing immediate suspensions until further notice.

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2. Himachal Pradesh:

The state unit took swift action against 13 functionaries for failing to join the Delhi march despite explicit instructions to lead delegation contingents.

3. Haryana:

The Haryana Youth Congress suspended 10 key leaders, including State Vice President Navdeep Dalal, state general secretaries, and Rohtak District President Sushil Hooda.

Enforcing Strict Discipline

The suspension orders, issued by respective state in-charges and presidents, emphasise that attending major national programs is obligatory for all post-holders.

"This measure was necessitated to uphold organisational decorum and ensure absolute compliance with the national leadership’s mandates," stated the MP Youth Congress in an official release, reiterating that internal accountability takes precedence over position.

Political observers note that the crackdown signals the Congress leadership's intent to enforce strict accountability as the alliance gears up for upcoming state and national political battles.

However, opposition critics have used the internal purge to question the party's claims regarding cadre enthusiasm and crowd turnouts at opposition demonstrations.