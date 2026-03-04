Indians Sleeping On Subway Stations After Shelter Denied In Israel Amid War? Here's The Truth

Tel Aviv: A post going viral on social media claimed that Indians are being denied shelter in Israel and are therefore forced to sleep in Subways amid the escalating war with Iran. A controversy erupted over the alleged discrimination against Indians in Jerusalem. However, Israel has dismissed the post, calling it “FAKE NEWS.”

The viral image showed people sleeping in subway stations. Guy Nir, spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in India, clarified that metro stations in Israel are officially designated safe spaces for civilians during emergencies. "Indian nationals are welcome, along with all nationals," he said.

Guy Nir clarified that people of all ethnicities are clearly visible in the viral picture. "Metro stations are designated and official safe spaces in Israel. Many of my Tel Aviv friends pass their nights there," he said.

The spokesperson stressed that Indian nationals are welcome in all shelters along with citizens of other countries.

The clarification comes amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war. The strikes have heightened concerns among foreign nationals residing in or visiting Israel. The Embassy of India in Israel has been actively communicating with the Indian community to address concerns and counter misinformation.

The Embassy has asked Indians in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times in view of the prevailing security situation in the region. It advised all Indians to remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.