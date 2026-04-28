India’s DGCA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory for Middle East and Persian Gulf Airspace

New Delhi - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an urgent safety advisory for Indian air operators due to escalating security risks in the Middle East and Persian Gulf. This update remains valid until May 4, 2026, and follows a comprehensive review of international conflict zone bulletins and recent military activity in the region.

Authorities have identified a high-risk environment for civil aviation following recent military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against targets within Iranian territory. In response to these actions, Iran has announced retaliatory measures, creating potential hazards for aircraft operating within Iranian airspace and neighboring states. Specific threats include the presence of all-altitude capable air-defense systems, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Furthermore, the DGCA warned of a high probability of operational errors, such as the misidentification of civil aircraft or failures in military interception procedures during active hostilities.

The safety advisory covers a wide range of Flight Information Regions across eleven countries, including Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. Indian operators are generally advised to refrain from operating within these specified airspaces at all flight levels and altitudes. However, a limited exception exists for certain segments within the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman, provided aircraft maintain an altitude above flight level 320 and utilize specific compulsory reporting points.

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