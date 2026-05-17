India’s First Captagon Bust: NCB Seizes Rs 182 Crore ‘Jihadi Drug’ Haul, Syrian National Arrested in Global Smuggling Crackdown

India has uncovered its first-ever Captagon trafficking network in a massive anti-narcotics operation that has exposed how international drug cartels were allegedly using the country as a transit route to push the banned stimulant into the Gulf region.

In a major breakthrough under “Operation RAGEPILL”, the Narcotics Control Bureau seized nearly 227.7 kilograms of Captagon tablets and powder valued at around ₹182 crore in the international illegal market and arrested a Syrian national believed to be linked to the transnational syndicate. The operation began after Indian agencies received intelligence inputs from a foreign drug enforcement agency about suspicious consignments moving through India towards the Middle East. Acting on the lead, NCB teams raided a rented accommodation in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on May 11 and recovered around 31.5 kilograms of Captagon tablets hidden inside a commercial chapati-cutting machine allegedly meant for export to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Investigators said the accused Syrian national had entered India on a tourist visa in November 2024 but continued to stay illegally after his visa expired in January this year. Officials believe he played a key role in coordinating the movement of the consignment. The probe then expanded to Gujarat’s Mundra port, where another huge cache was uncovered from a shipping container imported from Syria. Though the cargo had been officially declared as sheep wool, a detailed search at the Container Facilitation Station revealed three concealed bags containing around 196.2 kilograms of Captagon powder.

Officials suspect the consignment was destined for Gulf nations, especially Saudi Arabia, where Captagon abuse has become a growing security and public health concern.

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Captagon, which mainly contains Fenetylline and amphetamine, is banned under India’s NDPS Act. The synthetic stimulant has often been linked internationally to organised crime groups and extremist networks, earning it the controversial label of the “jihadi drug”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation as a major success in India’s anti-drug campaign and praised NCB officials for carrying out the country’s first Captagon seizure. In a statement posted on X, Shah reiterated the government’s “zero tolerance” approach against narcotics trafficking and warned that India would not allow its territory to be used for global drug transit operations.

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Investigators have now launched a wider probe into the syndicate’s international network, including hawala funding routes, logistics handlers, overseas receivers and possible links to larger transnational drug cartels. The bust also comes amid growing concerns over international trafficking groups increasingly exploiting commercial cargo shipments and container routes to move narcotics across countries. Earlier this month, the NCB had also intercepted a separate consignment involving 349 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a container arriving from Ecuador in Mumbai.

Officials say coordination with international enforcement agencies is continuing as investigators attempt to trace the full supply chain and dismantle the wider network behind the operation.

What is Captagon and how does it work

Captagon was originally the brand name for a medicinal drug called Fenethylline hydrochloride, created in the 1960s to treat attention deficit disorder, narcolepsy, and depression. However, because it is highly addictive and causes severe neurological damage, it was banned globally in the 1980s. Today, the drug available on the black market is a highly dangerous, counterfeit synthetic stimulant. Illegal laboratories cook this drug using a variable mixture of amphetamines, caffeine, and other toxic chemical fillers.

When consumed, Captagon acts directly on the central nervous system. It floods the brain with dopamine, giving the user a massive surge of energy, hyper-awareness, and a feeling of complete invincibility. It completely eliminates the user's need for sleep and suppresses appetite for days. However, the crash from the drug causes extreme paranoia, vivid hallucinations, violent behavioral changes, permanent brain damage, and potential cardiac arrest.

Why is it called the Jihadi Drug

Captagon has earned the title of the Jihadi Drug or Terrorist Drug because of its deep connections to militant groups and combat zones in the Middle East. During conflicts like the Syrian Civil War, the drug served two major purposes for extremist organizations.

First, it was widely distributed to fighters on the front lines. The pill allowed militants to stay awake for days, numbed their physical pain, and stripped away their fear during battle, turning them into ruthless combatants.

Second, the drug became a major tool for terrorist financing. Because the pills are very cheap to manufacture but sell for huge sums in consumer markets, extremist networks and local warlords established mass production labs to generate billions of dollars in illegal revenue to purchase weapons, fund operations, and sustain their organizations.

The Geopolitical Flow: Syria to the Gulf Market

The global supply chain of Captagon is centered largely in Syria, which international security experts often describe as a narco-state. Due to heavy economic sanctions, the production and smuggling of Captagon became the primary economic lifeline for various factions inside Syria.

The main consumer market for this drug is the Gulf region, particularly Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. In these nations, the drug is used recreationally by youth as a party pill, but it is also used by laborers, truck drivers, and students to stay awake and work extended hours.

The profit margin for the cartels is enormous. A single Captagon tablet costs only a few cents to produce in a hidden lab, but it can sell for twenty to twenty-five dollars on the streets of Riyadh or Jeddah. This immense profitability is what drives syndicates to take massive risks to transport the drug.

Why Syndicates are using India as a Transit Destination

The seizure at Delhi and Mundra Port proves that international drug syndicates have adopted a new tactic called transit routing. Direct shipping lines and cargo coming from Syria or Lebanon into Gulf ports are under maximum scrutiny by Middle Eastern customs authorities.

To bypass this strict security profiling, the syndicates decided to use India as a neutral third-party transit point. The strategy involves shipping the raw materials or finished product from Syria to a major Indian port like Mundra, under the guise of an innocent cargo item like sheep wool.

Once inside India, local handlers were meant to repackage the drugs and conceal them inside common Indian commercial exports, such as the chapati-cutting machine found in Delhi. By altering the origin country of the final shipment to India, the cartels hoped that Saudi Arabian customs would view the cargo as low risk and allow it to pass without inspection. This bust has alerted Indian security agencies to monitor import shipments originating from conflict zones much more aggressively.