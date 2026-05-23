India’s First Geothermal Power Project Approved in Ladakh’s Puga Valley, ONGC Granted Five‑Year Extension Amid Harsh Terrain Delays

Srinagar: India’s first geothermal power project will be built in Ladakh’s Puga Valley at an altitude of 14,000 feet, after Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved a five‑year extension of the memorandum of understanding with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to harness clean energy from subsurface heat.

Officials said the earlier tripartite MoU, signed in February 2021 between the Ladakh administration, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and ONGC Energy Centre, expired in February 2026.

However, ONGC sought an extension citing delays caused by harsh weather conditions and difficult terrain. Considering the strategic importance of the project, Saxena cleared the extension, paving the way for a 1‑MWe pilot geothermal plant at Puga Valley and preparation of a detailed project report for commercial exploitation.

Meanwhile, ONGC successfully drilled Ladakh’s deepest geothermal well in 2025, reaching 405 metres despite extreme conditions. Geothermometric studies revealed subsurface temperatures exceeding 240 degrees Celsius, considered suitable for power generation.

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The pilot plant is expected to operate at a turbine inlet temperature of around 200 degrees Celsius and generate about 1 MW of electricity.

The second phase of the project will involve surveys and drilling in the Chumathang region, also part of the Himalayan geothermal belt known for intense underground heat. Testing, evaluation and commissioning of the pilot plant are expected during the 2026–27 financial year.

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Officials added that India currently has no commercial‑scale geothermal facility, making Ladakh’s project the first of its kind. Geothermal energy, derived from heat stored beneath the Earth’s surface, is globally recognised as a renewable and low‑carbon source of power.

Lt. Gov Saxena said the initiative, alongside Ladakh’s expanding solar programme, will reduce dependence on conventional fuels, cut carbon emissions and strengthen the Union Territory’s position as a renewable energy hub.