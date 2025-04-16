Swipe, Ride, Withdraw: India’s First Train ATM Installed on Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express | How it Works

Cash on wheels! Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express becomes India’s first train with an onboard ATM | Image: AI-Generated

Mumbai: In a landmark move blending travel and tech, the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express has become the first train in India to offer an onboard ATM, setting a new benchmark for railway passenger convenience.

Installed in one of the air-conditioned coaches, this mobile ATM allows passengers to withdraw cash even while the train is in motion—a first-of-its-kind innovation under the Indian Railways’ Innovative and Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (INFRIS).

The pilot project, spearheaded by the Bhusawal division of Indian Railways in collaboration with the Bank of Maharashtra, recently completed its trial run with flying colors.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a video of the country’s first train ATM on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

How Netizens Reacted to the First Train In India With ATM

Netizens largely welcomed the move, calling it a “much-needed facility” and applauding Indian Railways for stepping up passenger convenience. “Let’s keep it running!” read many of the supportive comments, with users praising the innovation as a thoughtful blend of mobility and banking access. However, the initiative also sparked a debate online.

A section of users questioned the rationale behind installing an ATM in an era where Digital India, UPI, and cashless transactions are being heavily promoted.

“On one hand, the government is pushing for a cashless economy, and on the other, it’s installing ATMs on trains—what’s the point?” asked one user, echoing a broader curiosity about the long-term vision of such hybrid infrastructure. Despite the divided opinions, the ATM has certainly triggered conversations around inclusivity, accessibility, and the balance between digital and traditional banking services.

While the ATM functioned smoothly during the journey, officials reportedly acknowledged minor network issues between Igatpuri and Kasara, a stretch notorious for weak mobile connectivity due to tunnels.

Passengers from all 22 coaches of the Panchavati Express can access the ATM, thanks to interconnected vestibules. The facility, though located in an AC coach, is open to everyone on board.

But it’s not just about cash—commuters can also order cheque books, access account statements, and more. Plus, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and a shutter-locking system have been added for enhanced safety.

In a bonus for travellers, the ATM will also serve passengers on the Mumbai–Hingoli Jan Shatabdi Express, as both trains share the same rake.