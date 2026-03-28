India’s MiG-29s Set For Lethal Upgrade With ASRAAM Missiles, Sharpen Edge Against China & Pakistan

New Delhi: In a major overhaul, the Indian Air Force has planned to equip its MiG-29 UPG aircraft fleet with the advanced ASRAAM (Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile) system. This comes after the air force successfully integrated its indigenous LCA Tejas and British Jaguar fighters with this air-to-air missile system.

ASRAAM is primarily a within-visual-range (WVR) air dominance missile having a strike range above 25 km. Reports indicate that the Ministry of Defence issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on March 25 for the integration of ASRAAM on the MiG-29s. This also includes associated equipment like launchers, tools, testing systems, and crew training.

The missile system replaces the legacy R-73 missile, an infrared-guided weapon with a range of 10 to 15 km.

What's Special About ASRAAM

ASRAAM is an air-to-air missile meant for for close combat and dogfighting scenarios, and is known for its maneuverability and “fire-and-forget” capability that allows it to guide itself to the target after launch. It is capable of hitting targets at a speed beyond Mach 3 and strike targets at distances beyond 25 km. The missile measures 2.9 metres in length, has a diameter of 166 mm, and weighs approximately 88 kg.

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How It Compares With China’s PL-10 & Pakistan’s PL-10E

China and Pakistan, India's adversaries on its northern and western borders, are armed with within-visual-range missiles, the PL-10 and its export variant, the PL-10E. ASRAAM’s integration, in this context, seems to be a significant upgrade for the IAF.

China’s PL-10, with a maximum range of around 20 km, is a short-range infrared-guided missile meant for deployment in its next-generation Chinese fighter aircraft, including its J-10C, J-16, and the fifth-generation J-20. As per some estimates, it can reach up to 30 km under specific conditions.

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