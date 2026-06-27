India’s Northern Defence Grid Under Parallel Review As Simultaneous High‑Level Visits Reinforce LoC And LAC Preparedness

Srinagar: India’s northern defence grid came under parallel scrutiny on Friday as senior military and political leadership assessed preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, highlighting vigilance against infiltration and readiness in high-altitude sectors.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen NS Raja Subramani, on his maiden visit since assuming office, toured Northern Command in Udhampur and XVI Corps in Nagrota before flying to forward areas in Rajouri and Poonch.

Sources said he was briefed on anti-infiltration grids, operational deployments, and recent attempts by Pakistan-based militants to cross the LoC.

“The convergence of CDS, Army Chief, and Defence Minister is a calibrated show of intent; India wants to project readiness across both LoC and LAC simultaneously,” said a defence analyst.

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Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reached Leh to review the situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. His discussions with commanders focused on disengagement progress in friction points with China and continuing deployments in sensitive sectors.

He also met Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to deliberate on civil-military cooperation, re-employment of Agniveers, and coordination between the UT administration and armed forces.

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At the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Gen Dwivedi inspected training initiatives and operational readiness in high-altitude terrain. He commended the professionalism of the training staff and presented Army Chief’s Commendation Cards to select personnel.

However, the parallel visit of Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth added another dimension to the security grid. Arriving in Leh on a three-day tour, Seth is scheduled to interact with commanders, review operational preparedness along the LAC, and visit the Siachen Glacier on Sunday to assess conditions and engage with troops deployed in extreme altitudes.

“The timing is crucial. With infiltration attempts persisting in Rajouri-Poonch and unresolved friction points in Eastern Ladakh, these visits reassure troops while sending a message of vigilance to adversaries,” added another security expert.

Analysts argued that the overlapping tours underscore India’s dual imperative, which is strengthening LoC defences against infiltration while consolidating LAC preparedness with China.