'India’s Youth Accelerating World’s Development': PM Modi Hails Startup Ecosystem, Urges Support for Indian-Made Gifts

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre – Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru and praised India’s youth as a driving force behind global progress while calling for greater promotion of Indian culture and local products.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, “The youth of India, once in chains, today are accelerating the world’s development. Today, India’s economy is growing at the fastest pace because of the strength of India’s youth. Today, India has the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, because of the strength of India’s youth.”

He noted that India has also emerged as a major mobile manufacturing hub due to the energy and innovation of its young population.

“We have seen how youth of India launched private rocket in space,” he added, highlighting recent achievements in the space sector.

Advertisement

PM Modi urged people to promote Indian culture and support local artisans by choosing Indian-made gifts, specifically mentioning Mysuru’s renowned silk and handicrafts.

“Promote Indian culture, support local artisans by choosing Indian-made gifts like Mysuru’s silk and handicrafts,” he said.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the historical significance of the location, he said Mysuru played an important role in the life of Swami Vivekananda. About 130 years ago, the young monk visited Mysuru during his travels, and the then Maharaja of Mysuru was among those who recognised and supported him. While in America, Swami Vivekananda wrote a letter to the Maharaja acknowledging that support.

“Swami Vivekananda ji had internalised the Indian consciousness,” the Prime Minister remarked.

“Today on this sacred land of Mysuru, I am experiencing a different kind of energy. I humbly bow at the feet of all saints. Mysuru has been a centre of India’s ancient cultural consciousness… India’s heritage is ingrained in every part of this city,” he said.

On education, PM Modi stated that the government is modernising education infrastructure and moulding the education system according to new requirements. He also emphasised the need to work in mission mode to conserve every drop of water.