Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship to be Commissioned in Mumbai on Oct 12

New Delhi: Mangrol, the third Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on October 12 at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

The ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

The event will be attended by senior naval and defence officials, representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Cochin Shipyard Limited, veterans and representatives of indigenous weapon and sensor manufacturers.

Named after Mangrol, a coastal town and prominent fishing harbour in Gujarat's Junagadh district, the ship carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that served the Indian Navy until 07 April 2004.

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The naming of the ship continues the Navy's tradition of preserving the legacy of its former warships.

Built with over 80% indigenous content, Mangrol reflects India's growing capabilities in warship design, construction and integration of advanced weapons and sensors.

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Constructed by CSL under the Government's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, the ship marks another important step towards self-reliance in defence shipbuilding.

Designed to detect and counter underwater threats in coastal and shallow waters, Mangrol is equipped with modern weapons and sensors, including the Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar, lightweight torpedoes, an indigenous anti-submarine rocket launcher and the Mareech Advanced Torpedo Decoy System.

Powered by three diesel engines with waterjet propulsion, the ship offers high manoeuvrability for operations in shallow waters. It is also capable of undertaking underwater surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations, and mine warfare-related tasks.

Mangrol will strengthen the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters where larger warships face operational limitations.

The ship can operate alongside maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and other warships to detect and counter submarine threats. Its induction will enhance the Navy's ability to protect ports, harbours and coastal approaches while supporting wider fleet operations.

Amid growing underwater threats in the evolving maritime security environment, the commissioning of Mangrol marks an important milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters.